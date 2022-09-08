Kalida will be buzzing with activity as Pioneer Days makes its return to the area.

The event also celebrates a major milestone, 150 years of bringing fun and more. A milestone that leads the state of Ohio when it comes to an overall event.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.