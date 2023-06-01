LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hidden away venue will be bringing free live entertainment to downtown Lima throughout the summer.
Thursday, June 1st, was the premiere of this year's Curtain Call Sumer Concert Series hosted by the Civic Center Foundation. The concerts are held several times a month on Thursdays, each one featuring a different local musician or band. Entry and food are free, and a cash bar raises funds for the foundation to continue hosting exciting events downtown.
The performances are held in a courtyard you can get to by entering the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center through the doors under the Sky Walk over Market Street, and many find that the setting gives the concerts a peaceful, private feel.
"A lot of people don't know it's here because we wanted it to be like a hidden little gem and something exciting for the community to do, that not everybody knows about, but it's gained such a huge following. So it's word of mouth, people tell more people, and seems to just be so popular," said Carmen Cecala-Wells, the Director of Development for the Civic Center Foundation.
To see the full schedule of artists for the summer, visit the Civic Center's website.