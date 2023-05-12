LEIPSIC, OH (WLIO) - Leipsic Elementary wrapped up a music themed push to get kids reading with an experience they won't soon forget when a homegrown country artist came to show the students that they too can grow up to do great things.
"Reading can really help you learn a lot and reading will make you very successful because you've gotta know how to read and stuff to do a lot of jobs," said 5th grade Leipsic Elementary student, Mason Beckam.
This past week at Leipsic Elementary was "Right to Read Week", a yearly effort to get kids into books with fun activities, art projects, and prizes. This action-packed week not only ended with the students reading a collective total of over 23,000 pages, but also left them with a new appreciation for literature.
"I just see their love of reading and their love of being a Leipsic Viking," said Emily Frick, a 1st grade teacher at Leipsic Elementary. "I think it just encourages them and kind of brings the end of the year to some closing fun but involves a lot of education as well."
In the spirit of this year's theme, "Rock into Reading," the students were rewarded for their efforts throughout the week with a country concert at the end of the school day on Friday.
The artist, Wes Garcia, knows how important "Right to Read Week" is because he took part in it himself, when he was enrolled at Leipsic Elementary.
"Not too long ago I was one of them. So, once again, like I said, I hope I can inspire them with chasing their dreams and anything like that. Because I think anybody can do whatever they put their mind to, and I hope I can put that in these kids' heads," said the 2020 Leipsic grad.
Garcia dazzled the crowd with hit songs from artists like Morgan Wallen, and some of his own work. A couple kids were particularly thrilled to see him performing, because they've been listening to his music since he got started as a singer-songwriter.
"It's amazing seeing him in person. Ever since I got the news that my dad said that he's having a concert hear I got really excited," said 3rd grader Bristol Cunningham.
"It was nice. Just seeing him sing, it was super fun, he is super nice," added Eisley Widmer, a 1st grader at Leipsic.
"Right to Read Week" and the concert couldn't have happened without the support of local businesses, community members, and one musician who never forgot where he came from.
"Wes Garcia is a good person," Bristol continued.
"Thank you, Wes, for coming," said Eisley.