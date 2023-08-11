Mercer County Fair is underway featuring three concerts and fun for the whole family

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Mercer County Fair is in full swing, and they are ready for people to stop on by and have a great time.
The 4H participants are gearing up for a week of competitions and the food vendors are ready to feed the hungry crowds. The fair has three nights of concerts starting tonight in the grandstand. Plus, they have a sea lion show, the talented dogs of the quack pack, and Lady Houdini as free entertainment throughout the week. Getting ready for the fair is over a year-long process, and getting the variety of entertainment that Mercer County is bringing in this year it takes a lot of work.
"There is a lot of different things that factor into that," says Cara Muhlenkamp, Mercer County Fair Manager. "There is routing, budgets we factor into all of that. It's kind of a science when it happens, kind of a puzzle, that all has to play together. There is definitely something for everyone, all age groups. And we are excited to have the young and old here and hopefully, they find something that they enjoy and keep coming back all week long."
The fair runs until August 17th. For a full list of activities, log on to mercercountyohiofair.com.