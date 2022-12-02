The Allen Lima Youth Leadership Class is learning how organizations are making positive differences throughout Lima and Allen County.

Students participated in an impact tour to connect with United Way's partner agencies. It was a hands-on experience with cardio drumming from Bradfield, and exercises with Rock Steady Boxing from Senior Citizens Services. United Way supports the leadership class with a $2,500 scholarship awarded to the best project in the class community impact project. The United Way of Greater Lima says it is important for developing leaders to know how much these organizations impact our community.

