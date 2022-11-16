ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Making reading interesting for kids isn't always easy, but a special visit from a children's author hopes to change that.

Students at Elida Elementary had a special visit from nationally recognized author Julia Cook who has published around 100 children's books. Each book steps into the worldview of a child to teach lifelong lessons on sharing, social development, and solving problems on our own. Cook says the goal is to equip young minds with people skills in a fun way.

