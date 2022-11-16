ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Making reading interesting for kids isn't always easy, but a special visit from a children's author hopes to change that.
Students at Elida Elementary had a special visit from nationally recognized author Julia Cook who has published around 100 children's books. Each book steps into the worldview of a child to teach lifelong lessons on sharing, social development, and solving problems on our own. Cook says the goal is to equip young minds with people skills in a fun way.
"We have so much to teach kids and we have this much time to do it in. The book really serves as a vehicle. They are based on research, so they teach kids what to do and how to do it. If you read a child a book and it has great skills in it, those skills spill out, and they remember the skills," said Julia Cook, award-winning children's author.
Cook brought along pups Kirby and Tommi as she reads her puppy-inspired book on the relatable problems siblings face every day. The book is a reminder that siblings provide lifelong lessons and they make clean-up time a lot easier.
