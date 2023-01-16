LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds kicked off the day at Lima's Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center to reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Lima community gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a memorial breakfast and a special message to inspire one another to live out his dream.

