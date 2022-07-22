LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Another jewel in the city of Lima's parks was officially dedicated Friday afternoon.

The new playground at Faurot Park is in memory of Gloria Jean Lawrence who upon her death donated $500,000 to the city for the parks. Lawrence once lived in Lima and it left a warm spot in her heart. She was living in Florida when she passed and friends came today to see her wishes through.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.