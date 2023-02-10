LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local financial institution held an economic update for their clients at the Lima City Club.
Superior Credit Union brought in a financial advisor with ALM First to provide an update to the small businesses and investors they serve. With the highest interest rates in more than a decade, the credit union felt the need to provide perspective on how this may impact investments and business decisions.
"What's important about this is we have pretty much-changing environment at this point in time. Interest rates are moving up, many people haven't seen this over the past decade. It will impact businesses and individuals in a variety of different ways," stated John Smith, Director at ALM First.
Smith says as borrowing rates increase, this could impact the growth of small businesses.
"Biggest concern with small businesses is to make sure they can afford the expansions that they decide to do or maintain profitability so they can continue to employ people profitably and really have an economic impact in the community," added Smith.
While interest rates are nowhere near the peak in the 1980s, the presenter says incomes today are not offsetting the higher cost of living.