4-H Spotlight: Showmanship demonstrates bond between horse and competitor

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - When you think about showing horses at the fair, the first thing that comes to mind is riding events, but in tonight's 4-H Spotlight, we see how the showmanship category can present its own rewards at the fair.

It was a full class of youth and horses going for the champion of champions banner for showmanship, and it was Jaymin Parent who came out on top.

