CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Bumps, bruises, sprains, and strains are just some of the minor injuries a young athlete could suffer when playing a sport. But, how can a parent tell if their child's injury is actually more serious?
Doctors say when it comes to an injury like a sprain, it may be worse than a parent thinks. In fact, children are more likely to have a fracture than a sprain. That's because their ligaments are stronger than their bones. Concussions are also tricky to detect since symptoms are wide-ranging. For example, they can include dizziness, fogginess, headaches, blurry vision, nausea, vomiting, and changes in behavior. Doctors add if you suspect your child has a concussion, you should take them in for a medical evaluation. However, if it's clear your child has a minor injury – like maybe some swelling or bruising -- then it's okay to treat at home.
"In terms of treatment at home, we always want to remember the pneumonic 'PRICE', so, protect the area, rest the area, ice the area, compress the area, and elevate the area," explained Dr. Michael Dakkak, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Dakkak says sometimes kids may not want to admit how much pain they're in, so it's up to parents to be vigilant. If they're making faces or grimacing when you're examining the area, chances are they're more hurt than they're letting on.