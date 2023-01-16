LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a day of fun for students while school was out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Lima Family YMCA holding another of their "No School Days" program. Parents can sign up their children to participate in supervised youth-oriented activities. It's also a great opportunity for the kids to meet new people and forge new friendships.

