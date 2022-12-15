They are the lifeline for first responders and need to work when they reach for them.
The handheld MARCS radio is an officer's connection to assistance and information in their daily routine. The Elida Police Department is preparing to upgrade their radio system. They currently have the 1st generation MARCS which is now outdated and repair parts are not available. The Lima Eagles 370 Foundation has donated $3,000 towards the purchase of a new radio system for the Elida Police Department.
"For a smaller department, it's very important. The radio project is our top priority right now. The radios, the portables we currently have are first generation. They are actually obsolete. We went to get some equipment repaired and we found out that they no longer even make the equipment for them," stated Chief Dale Metzger, Elida Police Department.
"We decided we want to help them because they are serving the Allen County community here in Elida. We keep most of our money in Allen County," commented Jim Fair, trustee of the Lima Eagles 370 Foundation.
Metzger says it will cost just around $36,000 to upgrade the radio system. He says that the cruiser radios will have to be replaced in a year or so as they will become outdated and unrepairable.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.