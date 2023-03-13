Lima Rotary Club gets an update on Downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club gets the 4-1-1 on the future of downtown Lima.

Betsy Billingsley of Downtown Lima, Inc. was the club's guest speaker this afternoon. She spoke to the Rotarians about the city's upcoming projects and events such as fundraisers, DORA, the return of First Fridays, and other plans for the summer.

"A lot of people know certain things or have come to visit for certain things, but, you know there's some other things that are opening or about to open. I'm just looking forward to really showing off what we have downtown. It's really a great time to be here we've got so many amazing restaurants and entertainment venues, and just a lot of stuff happening

Downtown Lima, Inc. will be hosting a game show extravaganza Wednesday, April 26th at the Civic Center. To buy tickets, or check out more of the upcoming events, go to visitdowntownlima.com.

