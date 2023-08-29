ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's been a roller coaster this summer with high heat, heavy rains, and even drought-like conditions at times. But that didn't stop avid gardeners from learning about how to keep plants healthy through it all.
Today was the last edition of the Allen County Master Gardeners Brown Bag Series. The weekly sessions covered a wide variety of information from the right way to compost, how to have a healthy veggie garden, and preparing for winter. Each week a master gardener would share their knowledge of the topic for the day. Those attending say the Brown Bag Series is a great way to learn more to improve their gardening skills.
"The knowledge these people have is amazing. You can ask the dumbest questions and they can have the answers and you're just amazed. I encourages me, we build two raised beds this year, I do rain barrels this year. So I am getting back into nature of using what GOD has given us," said Connie Williams, who enjoys the Brown Bag Series.
"Something every week. Just something comes up every week that you, little tips, garden tips, and things that you didn't know about," commented Carol Parker, who enjoyed the Brown Bag Series.
If you are interested in becoming an Allen County Master Gardener, contact the Allen County Ohio State Extension Office at 419-879-9108. The Brown Bag Series will pick up on the first Tuesday in June 2024.