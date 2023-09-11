LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A generous donation by Lima's Fraternal Order of Eagles is going to help Shawnee Township first responders better serve the community.
Monday morning, the Lima Eagles presented a check for $2,000 to the Shawnee Fire Department, while donating another $2,500 to the Shawnee Township Police Department. The donations will go to purchase another thermal imaging camera for their fire crews, and outfit one of their cruisers with a new radio communications system. The department says they will be required to upgrade all of their mobile units with a new radio system by the end of next year. Keeping up with new technology is very expensive, and the department is grateful for the community support.
"We have so many expenses, especially keeping updated with the technologies that we're implementing. When we have the associations that can give us donations like this, it makes all the difference in the world. It will outfit one of our frontline cruisers with the newer radio system that's required for us," said Chief Rob Kohli, Shawnee Township Police Department.
"It's a great honor to present these checks to the first responders that looks after each and every one of us in the county," commented James Fair, Lima FOE 370 trustee.
Monday evening, the Lima Eagles will present a donation to the Marion Township Police and Street Departments. That money will go toward two new rifles for their officers and a concrete saw for the street department. On Wednesday, the Lima Eagles will present a donation to the Lima Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Office.