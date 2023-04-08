LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Spartan Stadium was packed Saturday morning with eggs and kids hoping to go home with a trip to Disney World.
After being rescheduled due to weather, iHeart Media hosted their first annual Easter egg hunt since the pandemic. For the last few years, the event was drive through only, but this year kids in three different age groups could get out and pick up as many eggs as they could.
Thousands of eggs were laid out on the field, and one child from each age group found a ticket for a chance to win a vacation to Disney World.
"Kids have a great time. Who doesn't love the Easter Bunny and a ton of candy and eggs? Three qualifiers from each age group, we had a child open up his final egg and qualify for Disney, he cried tears of joy, and we're excited that Rhett is going to Disney," said JB Webb, the Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeart Radio.
Nutrien and Allen County 4H sponsored the event and provided free bags for kids to collect eggs.