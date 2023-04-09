DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Last week was the start of the Delphos Run Club, a group that uses exercise to put good back into their community.
Mandy Weimerskirch started the Delphos Run Club ten years ago after seeing a similar club in Florida. Except she wanted to use hers to help people by collecting donations from participants and sponsorships from local businesses.
"We're about $11,000 away from the $100,000 I'd like to get in ten years. I know we have some extra sponsorship money this year that I know we're going to be able to get it. Hopefully the weather cooperates and we don't have to cancel and everybody's extra generous this year," Weimerskirch explained.
Each month the club donates the funds raised to a different organization in their community. This year they will be supporting groups like Meals 'til Monday, the Delphos Baseball/Softball Association, and Delphos Fire and Rescue.
"The Delphos Fire and Rescue Department is need of some new lifejackets for their water rescue department and also gloves for fire protection, they haven't had an upgrade in a couple years and they need some new ones," Weimerskirch said.
The club is off to a great start of the season, with 201 participants at their first run on Thursday, April 6th, and nearly $700 raised. It's not always easy to convince yourself to get some exercise, but running alongside your neighbors and knowing you're supporting a good cause is a great motivator.
"They walk, they can run, you could rollerblade. We've got strollers, we've got puppies, so everyone is welcome and you get to see Delphos on foot, which I will say, when you're driving through a small town you only see so much. When you're running you get to see all of the buildings and there's some beautiful homes down the race route. We really enjoy it," said Jenny Conley, an avid runner who has been a member of the Delphos Run Club for three years.
The club meets at the Rustic Cafe in downtown Delphos every Thursday through September. Registration for each 5k run/walk begins at 7pm, and the group takes off at 7:30pm.