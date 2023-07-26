LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local track and field club once again sending athletes to the Amateur Athletic Union's Junior Olympics to compete at the national level.
The Lima C2K Striders Track Club being recognized at Wednesday's mayor's conference as they are getting ready to compete in Des Moines, Iowa. 17 athletes will be participating in several different events. These kids say the program has really helped them grow in many ways.
"It helps your mentality like in everyday activities. It strengthens your body, it builds you mentally, it just helps with everything," commented Adam Jmiai, who runs 1500, 3000 & 2000 steeplechase.
"It's challenging and it's really fun. Just be there and every day you just learn something," said Preston Tyson, who enjoys being in C2K Striders.
The Striders had 90 young athletes on their roster this season. To learn more about the track club you can go to their Facebook page.