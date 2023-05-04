LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The kids at Saint Charles Catholic School are positively addicted to reading.
As part of Positive Addiction Week, the kindergarten and preschool students had a series of guests, including parents and even a magician, come in to read to them. But Thursday, they had a one special guest reader, Pete the Cat. Pete read a couple of the books he stars in, "I Love My White Shoes" and "Rocking in My School Shoes" and the students love hearing about his adventures and learning from Pete the Cat.
Positive Addiction Week will wrap up on Friday and the kindergarten students will be cheering on the older kids during the annual run.