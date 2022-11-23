Overall travel on highways this week is expected to hit near pre-pandemic levels.

AAA wants drivers to practice caution when traveling on highways as they prepare to be with family for the holiday season. The organization is expecting nearly fifty-five million people traveling for Thanksgiving, and with that, patience needs to be the first thing you think of when planning your trip.

