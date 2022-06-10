In May, RTA saw an increase of over 400 rides from the previous month, and are likely to see more riders as gas prices climb. RTA says utilizing public transit is a great way to save whether it be commuting to work, shopping, or attending appointments. They currently have eight fixed routes, but also run vans that serve residents throughout the county. RTA says the hefty price tag of fuel these days does not impact their bottom-line as that budget was locked in six months ago.
"Our gas contract worked out very well for us. From year to year, we look at it, and sometimes we will do off the rack or lock-in prices. This past year, the finance department brought us the suggestion to lock-in for the full year, so it's really done us pretty well," says Allen County RTA Operations Director Brian Wildermuth.
RTA says they are now looking to get more services back that they had to previously cut away. Riders can rest assured there will not be any increase in bus fares anytime soon.
