LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Labor Day Parade is back and there is still time to participate!
The West Ohio Labor Council says multiple labor unions ranging from teachers to auto workers, construction, and the Fraternal Order of Police will be part of the event. The parade shines a spotlight on the working-class citizens in the Lima community whose hard work too often goes unnoticed. They are still looking for more people to join the parade line-up in support of our union workers.
"The people who are going to be in support of the working class would be ideal candidates for joining the parade. We have many options available. Antique vehicles are always welcome. Walking is fine, bands, any kind of float. The only requisite is that if there is a vehicle, American-made, union-made," stated Chris Rader, business manager of Laborers' Local 329.
Those interested in joining can email limalabordaylineup@gmail.com. You must contact them by Thursday in order to be included. The parade will be on Monday, September 4th, starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will run along Main Street starting at Robb Avenue and heading south to the Lima square.