April is Fair Housing Month, and local realtors put together an event giving high school seniors advice on buying a home.
A homeownership seminar was held at the Lima Civic Center and was hosted by the West Central Association of Realtors. Nearly 300 seniors learned about the hurdles faced by many first-time buyers along with managing money and credit. Professionals from area banks and lenders met with students as they prepare to venture into the world as adults.
"I hope that this whole process, it takes that fear that we see so much from our clients," commented Jodi Cartagena, CCR Realtors.
"I want to learn how to save my money and put it towards the right things. Now I just kind of spend, spend, spend," said Monique Green, senior at Lima City School.
"Just getting a good start on a house and I want to learn about how to keep my money in check and just have a good start in life," stated Quincy Tracy, senior attending the seminar.
Students have a chance to win up to one thousand dollars in grant money by writing an essay on what they learned.