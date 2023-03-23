Capstone project doubles as a health and wellness fair to benefit the public and students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local nursing students educated the public on important health topics as one of their last steps before graduation.
Lima Memorial Health System hosted the Rhodes State College's nursing program's capstone health project as a health and wellness fair open to the community. Students presented projects on topics ranging from heart disease to diabetes and much more. The event gave students the opportunity to use their knowledge to educate the public, and they are grateful for the opportunity.
"We have been graciously allowed to use this new venue at Lima Memorial Hospital for our capstone project which is like a health and wellness fair for the community," said Tammy Segovia, MSN/ED, RN, RN program administrator at Rhodes State.
"Educating people on like what to look for and what to expect and like how to prevent it is I think really important. Sometimes, people can't afford to go to the doctor, so they don't know that they can do things to prevent further issues later on down the road," stated Katlin Sanning, Rhodes State nursing program.
"It feels really good to be able to come here to this hospital and speak to the community about things like this. Even us having a chance to go out and do that I think is a really great opportunity for us as well," commented Morgan Watkins, Rhodes State nursing program.
Some students already have positions at Lima Memorial, and some are training and gaining experience during their final course of the program.