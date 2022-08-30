BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Bluffton University held a convocation ceremony to welcome the new students into the academic community.

University President Jane Wood says she is excited for the new school year and the new things on campus, like hosting their first-night football game thanks to new stadium lights. And even though university officials are ready for the start of this school year, they are looking ahead to next year, where they are working on two new degree programs, a master's in nutrition and dietetics and a master's in social work to help fill some much-needed positions.

