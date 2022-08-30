BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) -Bluffton University held a convocation ceremony to welcome the new students into the academic community.
University President Jane Wood says she is excited for the new school year and the new things on campus, like hosting their first-night football game thanks to new stadium lights. And even though university officials are ready for the start of this school year, they are looking ahead to next year, where they are working on two new degree programs, a master's in nutrition and dietetics and a master's in social work to help fill some much-needed positions.
"As we all know the mental health situation across the nation is particularly troubling, we don't have enough professionals, particularly here in northwest Ohio," says Dr. Jane Wood, president of Bluffton University. "We do need more health care professionals, mental health care professionals and we are happy to meet that need."
The keynote speaker was 2006 graduate Bethny Ricks, who spoke about the lessons that she learned on her path to success as an author and executive who help transform billion-dollar businesses. She wanted to let them know about the struggles she faced. She wants the students to know they can make mistakes, but they need to get back up and try again because that is what life is all about.
"I just want to encourage them and remind them of who they are, motivate them, get them inspired for the upcoming year, and give them in sight to the future," adds Bethny Ricks, Bluffton University alumnus and convocation speaker.
During the ceremony, all of the freshmen's names were read, which is one of two times that will happen during their education career, the other is when they graduate.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.