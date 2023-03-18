LIMA, OH (WLIO) - When you have outstanding youth in your community, it's important to make sure their hard work is recognized.
The HY HO Club gathered Saturday for the "Celebrating Youth Embracing the Future Hidden Figures Luncheon." Normally the luncheon recognizes adults for their service in the community, but the club decided that this year they would honor students whose hard work in both academics and volunteerism don't get the same level of attention.
The HY HO Club hopes that by highlighting these young people, they can see that their efforts are appreciated and will be encouraged to keep going.
"I play for Elida, and for that we do things going on around the community around Christmas time and pretty much like going around helping the youth, helping the homeless, and giving back," said Dyesha Darby, the secretary for the club.
Oliveah Sanders, a sophomore at Elida High School, says that she appreciates being seen for her work, but what drives her is the good feeling that comes from helping others.
The HY HO Club is currently taking scholarship applications for local students of color.