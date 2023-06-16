LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The future of higher education is changing and Ohio legislators recognized that in the passage of their budget.
With a focus on workforce development, many community colleges are making changes in their curriculum to meet those needs. The Senate just passed their version of House Bill 33 which is the fiscal year 2024 and 25 budget. In that, there is a 1.5% increase in funding for community colleges. An increase that educators say will make a big difference.
"We depend on that state share of instruction as a primary resource at community colleges. So this 1.5% increase means a lot to what we can do for the workforce and for our students," commented President Cynthia Spiers, Rhodes State College.
The increase comes out to about 8.6 million dollars to be shared by all community colleges across the state. Most dollars go to three programs assisting students in attending college. They are Ohio First scholarships, second chance grants, and tech-cred.
"We support the students, the state will be supporting the students financially and we're hoping that will bring more talent pool into the community colleges across the state. And help those students who oftentimes do not have the funding to go to school," added Spiers.
Spiers is thankful to Senate President Matt Huffman for his support and understanding of the future needs of community colleges and Ohio's workforce.