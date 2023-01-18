The University of Findlay continued their week-long remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Students as well as community members locked arms as they walked across campus, showing a silent message of unity. It was that message that was echoed throughout campus, while also honoring Dr. King's message.
"Violence — anger — self-righteousness — hatred serves no one. We hope for reconciliation, for understanding, for mutual respect," said Katherine Fell, University of Findlay President.
Event organizers say that they want students and the next generation to not forget to use their voice and to never be complacent when it comes to having your voice heard.
"It's all about community. If you break up the word it's comm- and -unity," said Odell Bizzell II, the guest speaker for the event. "I think sometimes because we made some progress — people want to say that's good enough. When in actuality -- if Dr. King was alive today -- he would still be telling today’s students to keep moving, keep using your power, and keep using the ability to spread your voice."
And students who attended heard that message loud and clear -- as many shared that they feel empowered -- and motivated to use their voice to unite people in any community.
"In recent times especially too.. His message is more important than ever," said Caleb Brown, a Graduate Assistant at the University of Findlay. "To not be divided, but to stand together as one and as human beings, to take care of one another. While also stressing the importance of empathy and compassion for others in what other people have to go through. I personally believe that we are all human beings, we are all going through life together, and I think we have to stick together through this journey that we call life."
