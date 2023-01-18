The University of Findlay continued their week-long remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Students as well as community members locked arms as they walked across campus, showing a silent message of unity. It was that message that was echoed throughout campus, while also honoring Dr. King's message.

