(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The United States Census Bureau shows more than 64 million women in America are going through menopause or are post-menopause. Previously, treatment often included hormone therapy, but that changed after cardiovascular risks were reported.
However, the American College of Cardiology's Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee, led by Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Leslie Cho, found that hormone therapy can still be used – but with specific guidance. They looked at twenty years' worth of data to develop the new guidance for hormone therapy. For that unfamiliar, menopause typically happens in a woman's early 50s. Dr. Cho says many times a woman will suffer in silence and they shouldn't have to – they deserve a better quality of life. And hopefully, these changes in guidance for hormone therapy can help with that.
"It's important if you're going to start hormone therapy to talk to your doctor. It's important to go through your risk. And for women with heart disease, it's really critical to have a frank discussion with your physician about the risks and benefits of starting hormone therapy."
Doctor Cho's research was recently published in the American Heart Association's 'circulation' journal.