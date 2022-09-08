ADA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Northern University was host to an annual conference for high school guidance counselors from around the state.

Ohio Northern University hosted an annual conference that brought in around 80 high school guidance counselors from around the state. The campus last hosted the event 8 years ago and says they are excited to show counselors why ONU may be a good fit for their students.

