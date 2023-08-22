COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The next president of Ohio State University will be a veteran higher education leader with extensive military experience.
Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. is the current University of Nebraska system president. He will begin his new role at Ohio State on January 1, 2024. Carter also led the United States Naval Academy and attended the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as Top Gun. He follows Kristina Johnson, who left in November of 2022, mid-way through her contract. School leaders praise Carter for his strategic ingenuity and collaborative leadership style. He and his wife, Lynda, have been married for 41 years and have two adult children.