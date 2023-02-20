LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College invited area students to campus during their annual Presidents' Day open house.
The event gives prospective students a chance to see the variety of programs from health sciences at the Borra Center to other technical programs housed at the main campus. Activities kicked off at the Borra Center in downtown Lima where individuals interested in a healthcare career had a chance to tour their facilities, meet with faculty, and check out the state-of-the-art technology students use for hands-on training.
"I'm here because I have applied for Rhodes. I do not know yet what I want to do and I'm hoping to find out which major I would like to go into," stated Mackenzie Blankenship, who was attending the open house at Rhodes State College.
"They get a chance to actually experience the technology that our students are using on a daily basis that is relevant to the workplace they are going to go into. We hope they get a chance to see that the hands-on learning they are going to experience here is going to benefit them for their future," explained Chad Temen, director of admissions at Rhodes State College.
While the open house drew many high school seniors, there were others looking to further their careers.