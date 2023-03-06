LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima - Allen County is once again recognized for its developmental projects bettering the community.
Site Selection Magazine ranked the area third in the nation for metros, with a population of fewer than 200,000 citizens, thanks to Allen County's 12 developmental projects last year. The projects highlighted include the Charles River, Lakeview Farms, Procter & Gamble, and Rhodes State College.
"In 2022, we had 12 projects that met the metrics as to developmental projects. To meet those metrics, we had to have projects that would either meet a million-dollar capital investment, 20,000 square feet of additional space, or 20 new employees, and of those, 12 of those projects would be accounted," said Dave Stratton, president and CEO of Allen Economic Development Group.
Allen Economic Group says they are proud to work with their partners in developing Allen County and are looking forward to the pipeline of projects in the future.