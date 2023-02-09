University of Findlay students learn from East Palestine Train Derailment in preparedness program

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Students at the University of Findlay are receiving training in disaster management, wastewater treatment, and more in order to be prepared when the worst happens.
The train derailment in East Palestine has many Ohioans watching as emergency crews work on scene -- and some of those responders -- received training for hazardous conditions at the University of Findlay and the All Hazards Training Center, which teaches students how to respond to emergency situations such as the one on the Ohio Pennsylvania border.
"Not only how to respond safely but how to interact with the multi agencies that are involved," said John Kayser, Senior Director of the All Hazards Training Center. "How to identify the chemical and products that are released, put on the personal protective equipment properly, and then come up with goals and objectives on how to safely attack the spill so that we all go home at the end of the day."
Students have the chance to not only earn a degree in the program but also a certificate in emergency and disaster management. Situations like the one in East Palestine are used as real-life case studies for students to go over and learn from.
"What happens environmentally, how does that transpire, what is the fate of this chemical," said Kim Lichtveld, University of Findlay Chair of Environmental Safety and Occupational Health. "We can look at it from the air, water, and soil, how that affects those areas and also we can talk about how does it affect the body, what happens when you are exposed to these chemicals."
With training displays as well as hazard materials available on site, the university says that the training is all done to mold the next generation of emergency responders and to prepare them for any situation, such as the current volunteers in East Palestine who have gone through the program, are currently facing.
"You go into a situation like this and its scary, there is fire, there are explosions, you are worried about people’s health," said Seth Ebersviller, Assistant Professor and Certified Industrial Hygienist at the University of Findlay. "So if you have the information you need going in, you have that confidence so that you can actually make decisions when you need to make those decisions."