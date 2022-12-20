ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County commissioners unveiling their draft budget for 2023 that includes increases in salaries.

Commissioners say that retention and recruitment of employees were at the top of the list and they will be working with department heads on wage increases for non-union general fund employees. Early this year they approved an equitable wage adjustment increase for the sheriff's department's union employees. Commissioners also say that utilities, fuel, and food costs have increased and they had to look at department requests as a want or a need. The draft budget is 36.5 million dollars, up about 1 million dollars from last year with an anticipated increase in revenue submitted by the budget commission.

