ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - "Court Advocacy", "Rock Steady", and "Healthy You" were all topics at the Allen Lima Leadership's "Impact Day".

Those are all programs that the United Way of Greater Lima support to make a positive impact in the Lima region. The United Way works for the health, education, and financial stability of residents, and being able to talk to the members of the Allen Lima Leadership class is a way to get their message out and possibly get board members and volunteers.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.