ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - "Court Advocacy", "Rock Steady", and "Healthy You" were all topics at the Allen Lima Leadership's "Impact Day".
Those are all programs that the United Way of Greater Lima support to make a positive impact in the Lima region. The United Way works for the health, education, and financial stability of residents, and being able to talk to the members of the Allen Lima Leadership class is a way to get their message out and possibly get board members and volunteers.
"I think it's very important because the more people learn about United Way they know exactly what we do and the people that we serve. As these people go through this class here they're going to learn about United Way and hopefully they will serve on one of the boards of our partner agencies or get involved. And that's what we need. Volunteerism is just as important as the monetary giving," explained Erin Hardesty, executive director of the United Way of Greater Lima.
Part of today's class was held at the Bradfield Community Center where participants got a chance to try out the center's "drumming" fitness. It not only is a cardio workout but it also works the brain as you are changing positions throughout the exercise. Classes are offered at the Bradfield Community Center located at 550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805.
