LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students and alumni from the University of Northwestern Ohio have a chance to get a jump start on their careers with their annual spring job fair.
The career fair is hosting around 80 companies ranging from small family-run businesses to large corporations. All attending employees are looking to hire everything from business to healthcare, automotive, diesel, and much more. Students can meet with potential employers, hand out resumes, and some can even get hired. Not only can students get their foot in the door, but local businesses can fill those open positions.
"Not only do they get the face-to-face interaction with students, but a lot of them actually get employees. I had a couple employers at the last career fair that hired ten students right here in a day so they are looking to hire and we've got students that they're looking for," stated Jacob Hixenbaugh, director of career services at UNOH.
"We do pick up a lot of applications and resumes that precipitate into interviews and hiring. It's also nice to just let people know that we're here and there are lots of opportunity. It may not be the right fit right then and there. Word of mouth actually does a lot of help with the local employers," said Carrie Calvelage, Superior Credit Union.
The career fair will continue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening, and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UNOH Event Center.