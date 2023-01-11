City of Lima offering a new pre-employment and internship opportunity for young adults

The department of small business and workforce development's GenNext is Lima's newest opportunity for Gen Z.
GenNext offers young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 pre-employment education as well as an eight-week, part-time internship. Pre-employment education sessions will include financial literacy, interviewing, resume writing, and overall professionalism. During the application process applicants will have an opportunity to identify their career field of interest and be matched with similar paid internships. All internships will be located in the lima area in partnership with over 15 local businesses. The City of Lima continues to accept employer interest in GenNext's summer internships.
"GenNext provides our youth with the opportunity to step into a career field that their most interested in so they can see what daily task look like, what a variety of skills may be needed in that workplace environment and then make sure that they even like that to ensure that that is a career that most fits them and their interest," explained Amber Martin, workforce and small business coordinator.
For those wishing to be a part of this opportunity, GenNext applications are open now through February 24, 2023.
