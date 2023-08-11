LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is hiring and is pleased with the interest they are seeing from applicants.
Individuals interested in working with the city had a chance to talk one-on-one with civil service representatives about positions available for employment. Most require an application and a civil service test. Candidates must pass with a 70% or higher score that places them on what is called a complete list. Each gets an interview and departments hire from that list. City officials believe they will have more than 100 people test for a cashier's position in a couple of weeks which is encouraging.
"Throughout the pandemic, our applicants were down so it's exciting to have that much interest in employment with the city again," stated Deb Vobbe, Civil Service Board Secretary.
You can find a list of open positions with the city at their website at https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/, under the employment opportunity tab and the bottom of the page.