Today we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Young Leadership Community Image Award winner, who is helping men and women get custody of their children and gain the employment to keep them.

Around 12 years ago, Thomas "TJ" Smith lost his job and was fighting for custody of his child. He reached out everywhere to figure out what to do, but when he couldn't find the answers he needed, Smith created "Daddys at Work". The non-profit has around 9,000 men and women in the program and with the number of open jobs available, Smith says "Daddys at Work" is trying to help breach the barrier that single parents are facing.

