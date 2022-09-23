LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Passionate, caring, and devoted are just a few of the words used today in remembrance of a woman who gave her all to help others through tragic times.
Dozens of people attended the rededication of the "Phyllis Neff Homicide Victim Memorial Garden" located in front of Crime Victim Services. Neff was a long-time advocate in the courts for victims of violent crime and their families for more than three decades. She passed away in December of 2021 from COVID. Her legacy lives on in all of the people whose lives she touched. Not only in her career but also in her day-to-day life.
"It really is amazing. I knew I had an amazing mother but it's so nice to know how many people she really touched in the Lima community and all over. There was so many stories of just knowing that her compassion and gentleness that she displayed at home she displayed everywhere, with every person and truly was one of a kind human being," said Ben Neff, Phyllis' son.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith gave a proclamation declaring September 23rd as "Phyllis Neff Day" in the city. Family, friends, and colleagues sharing memories of Neff and remembering how she has and will continue to inspire them. Neff mentioned many times how important this garden is to the survivors of violent crime and the loved ones they lost. First dedicated in 2014 and the re-dedication today meets her wishes.
"We want her legacy to continue as well as the legacy of the folks are named on the bricks. Without her doing this wouldn't have persisted and without her being here is going to take a community to keep it to persisting," commented Linda Scott, whose husband was murdered in 2017 and remembers Neff's kindness.
To accomplish this, they are asking for donations to keep this dream of Neff's alive.
