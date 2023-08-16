LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some area high school students will be heading back into the classroom with some real work experience under their belt.
The GenNext Workforce Development Program has come to an end. Nine area students took advantage of the program through the City of Lima. They each had an internship with a participating employer in a field of interest to them. In all, the interns completed more than 1,100 combined hours of on-the-job training with some obtaining employment beyond the program.
"We also heard from our employers we were able to fill positions after this program. So, we had four youth who were hired on full-time - part-time going on into this fall," said Amber Martin, workforce & small business coordinator.
Martin says the GenNext program will be back next summer.