The first in-person meeting and yearly membership drive since the pandemic took place Monday morning at the Howard Johnson in Lima. Their focus is on safety and wellness in the workplace, and thousands of Ohio employers benefit from the education and resource sharing by participating in their meetings. Eligible businesses who participate can earn a 2% rebate on their worker's compensation premium. The council says they are excited to make the return in-person.
"It's seriously like we've all overcome so many things, and this just feels like the final step that we're getting our meeting back in-person so getting it back in place," said Deb Katzenmeyer, West Central Ohio Safety Council manager.
The council welcomed motivational speaker Wylie Davidson to the meeting with a message on how to leave a safety legacy. While most companies have proper safety policies, Davidson says the struggle comes to getting employees to actually utilize those safety measures and that safety should become personal for everyone.
"There is the reality that when injuries do occur that it is not just you that gets affected, it's the people that we love the most so we talk about giving back as well and leaving a message or a mark that others can kind of take your lead from going forward," commented Wylie Davidson, motivational speaker.
The council will meet at the Howard Johnson, located at 1920 Roschman Ave, Lima, OH 45804, on the second Tuesday of every month at 7:30 a.m. The deadline to join or confirm existing membership in a local safety council is July 31st.
