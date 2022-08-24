LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith named two more of her administration.
Mayor Smith announced Shane Coleman as her chief of staff. Coleman comes from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission where he was the executive director. He also was the safety service director for the City of Delphos. The mayor says she is confident in her choice of Coleman and he says he is looking forward to the challenges the position will hold.
"The chief of staff will be responsible for assisting me in running the day-to-day operations of the city. And making sure that the vision that we've set forth for the community is implemented through every department. The chief of staff will also serve as a liaison between myself, the other departments, and the city council. So, it's an important piece of the puzzle to add to my administrative team," explained Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
"I've had 8 plus years of involvement here in Allen County between my job in Delphos and now regional planning. I've built some really good relationships with not just the City of Lima but with other entities throughout the county. So, I think that's going to be a benefit. But in terms of the day-to-day of the city, I think that's going to be my first big challenge. Just getting to know the people. Because the people and the staff, the employees are the most important piece to what we do in the work we're going to execute for the community," said Shane Coleman, new Lima Chief of Staff.
Coleman says the search for his replacement at regional planning has begun. The mayor also announced that Sheena Conley is the deputy finance director for the city.
