Many of us can relate, we start a new year with high hopes to better ourselves, but life gets busy and those goals fall by the wayside.
New Year's resolutions can be different for everyone. Some are focused on exercising and eating healthy, while others want to become more organized or focus on finances. Recent studies show that nearly a quarter of people who set goals quit in the first week, and only 9% successfully come through with those goals by the end of the year. Your News Now spoke to a few Lima residents to see what they are working toward this year.
"My New Year's resolution is just to make more money and behave myself," commented Frank Cardone, Lima resident.
"How do you think you're going to achieve that?" asked the reporter.
"By doing what I'm doing! Staying busy and working hard," responded Cardone.
"I'm going to try to get a little more organized. Start my day off with some devotions and try to take things as they come a day at a time," said Tammy Kill, Lima resident.
"Better sleep patterns," stated Lauri Lawrence, Lima resident.
"How do you think you're going to achieve that?" asked the reporter.
"Well, I've started going to bed at 9 o'clock. I don't go upstairs until then. I got a sound machine and I don't have the TV on anymore," answered Lawrence.
According to research, losing motivation is cited as the top reason for failing those resolutions. Experts say setting small and realistic short-term goals is one key to achieving them.
