The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is stepping up communications efforts about the vegetation infestation at Indian Lake. Following the visit from Governor Mike DeWine earlier this week, the ODNR says that residents and business owners and visitors can find update information at their website. It will let people know the ongoing efforts to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating around the lake.
“So, we want to share as much information as we can, we also have a place where we take ideas,” says Dir. Mertz. “You can either do that on the website or you can call me. We have a park manager here. We have a district manager and I want to emphasize that we take every idea seriously. That doesn’t mean that we can carry out every idea, or sit down with a scientist, we work through it. There are a lot of issues here, but we want to hear from you as well. A lot of people have shared their thoughts and ideas and we are working our way through them.”
People will also be able to see updated plans, photos and videos, and operational reports of vegetation removal posted on the Indian Lake Aquatic Vegetation Management tab of ODNR's website and on the Indian Lake State Park Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.