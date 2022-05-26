There are thousands of jobs left unfilled across the state but UNOH students had a chance to see what employers are looking for.
UNOH held their semi-annual Career Fair for College of Applied Technologies students and alumni. Students had the opportunity to meet with prospective employers, talk one on one and hand out resumes. This was the largest career fair ever for UNOH hosting more than 100 well known companies looking to hire everything from automotive, diesel, high performance, and HVAC students. This is an excellent chance for students to get their foot in the door to a career they are passionate about.
"Obviously for the kids getting ready to graduate, they get the opportunity to interact with employers from different places, kind of help them decide what they want to do, but its also important for the students that are not to that point yet to learn how to be employable and see the different things that they need to add to their resume before they graduate," says UNOH Director of Career Services Jacob Hixenbaugh.
"Gets you in connection with companies that you might not of known were right around the corner from your house back home or that you never even thought of looking to apply at."
The university offers lifetime job assistance and the career fair is included in that.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!