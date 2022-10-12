Here is the list of Halloween Events and Trick or Treat Times for October 2022. If you see a missing or incorrect event or time, please let us know so we can get it on the list and/or corrected.
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wapakoneta Halloween Parade - October 20th at 6:30 pm
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Lima Area Electrical Professionals Trunk or Treat (2285 N. Cole Street, Lima, OH 45807) - October 22nd, Noon to 3 pm
Lima Community Church's Sensory Friendly Trick or Treat Drive up (2945 N Cole St, Lima, OH 45801) - October 22nd, 12 to 2 pm
Optimist Safety City Trick or Treat (700 S. Collett, Lima, OH 45801) - October 22nd, Noon to 2 pm
South Side Christian Church Trunk or Treat (3300 Southside Drive, Lima, OH) - October 22nd, 4 to 6 pm
Vancrest of St. Marys Trick or Treat (1035 E Hager St, St Marys, OH) - October 22nd, 1 to 2 pm
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill Trick or Treat (10731 State Route 118, Rockford, OH) - October 23rd, 1 to 4 pm
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Trunk-or-Treat (1170 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH) - October 23rd, 2 to 5 pm
Zion Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat (1300 Edgewood Drive, Lima, OH 45805) - October 23rd, 6 to 7:30 pm
Monday October 24th, 2022
Ada Kiwanis Halloween Parade - October 24th at 6 pm
Wednesday October 26, 2022
Shawnee Alliance Church Trunk-or-Treat (4450 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45806) - October 26th, 6:30 to 8 pm
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Ada - October 27th 5:30 to 7:30 pm
American Township - October 27th 5 to 7 pm
Bluffton - October 27th 6 to 7:30 pm
Cridersville - Oct 27th 6 to 7:30 pm
Delphos - October 27th 5:30 to 7:00 pm
Elida - October 27th 5 to 7 pm
Forest - October 27th 6 to 7:30 pm
Harrod - October 27th 6 to 8 pm
Leipsic - October 27th, 6 to 7 pm
Lima City - October 27th 6 to 8 pm
Minster - 6:30pm to 8:00 pm
New Knoxville - October 27th 6 to 7:30 pm
Pandora - October 27th 6 to 7 pm
Perry Township - October 27th 6 to 8pm
Ridgeway - October 27th 6 to 7:30 pm
Shawnee Township - October 27, 2022 from 6 pm to 8 pm
St. Marys - October 27th 6 to 7:30pm
St. Luke's Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat (209 W. North Street, Lima, OH 45801) - October 27th, 6 to 8 pm
Vanlue - October 27th, 6 to 8 pm
Waynesfield - October 27th 6 to 7:30 pm
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Arlington - October 29th, 5 to 7 pm
Alger - October 29th, 3 to 5 pm
Bellefontaine - October 29th, 3 to 5 pm
Benton Ridge - October 29th, 6 to 7 pm
Dunkirk - October 29th, 1 to 3 pm
Findlay - October 29th, 5 to 7 pm
Lima Senior High School Trunk or Treat (1 Spartan Way, Lima, OH 45801) - October 29th, 12 to 2 pm
Kenton - October 29th, 3pm to 5pm
Kenton (Downtown) - Hardin County Optimist Club Halloween Parade on October 29th at 2:30 pm
McGuffey - October 29th, 3 to 5 pm
Mendon - October 29th, 4 to 6pm
Mount Cory - October 29th, 6 to 7 pm
Mount Victory - October 29th 4 to 6 pm
Van Buren - October 29th, 5 to 7 pm
Van Wert - October 29th, 4 to 6 pm
Van Wert (Downtown) - October 29th , 10 am to 12 pm
Willshire - October 29th, 4 to 6 pm
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Fort Recovery - October 30th, 3 to 5 pm
FreshNFaded Trunk or Treat (227 S Main St, Lima, OH 45804) - October 30th, 2 to 4 pm
New Bremen - October 30th, 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Saint Henry - October 30th, 2 to 4 pm
Spencerville - October 30th, 3 to 5 pm
Monday, October 31, 2022
Allen County Airport (700 Airport Dr, Lima, OH 45804) - October 31st, 5 to 7 pm
McComb - October 31st, 6 to 7 pm