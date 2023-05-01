South Science 6th graders host "Around the World Day"

South Science and Technology Magnet School 6th graders had a chance to educate their peers on various countries around the world.
Students had large projects on display presenting research on a country of their choice. The 6th graders say it was surprising to learn just how diverse our world is when it comes to cultures, economies, and religions. Awareness of other countries allows students to make sense of a highly connected world.
"One of my favorite questions that I've asked the students is, "Do you now want to visit this country?' A lot of students have learned about countries that they maybe never thought twice about going to or learning about and now have enjoyed the process," says Meridith Seech, Social Studies Teacher at South Science and Technology Magnet School.
Student Clyde Moore did his project on Germany and says, "I think it's important to learn to other countries so you know like their history, and like what happens if you want to go to that country."
Tori-Ajia Dew presented on Argentina and says, "If you got family or friends that speak different languages, you should get to try to learn it so you can communicate with them better."
The projects were a way to bring together everything they have learned in their social studies classes. The community was also invited to check out the projects.